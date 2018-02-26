Home | News | General | Ondo partners firm on N7bn waste mgt scheme

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Ondo State government has established a N7 billion waste management in collaboration with ZL Global Alliance Company, expected to employ 20,000 youths.

The project is expected to generate about N60 million revenue, with 20 percent of the resources generated annually by the firm also going to the state government.

Inaugurating the project as part of his first year in office, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu explained that “it will create employment opportunities for our youths and also generate revenue for the government.

“The state will realise N60 million annually from this project.

“We will give the company all the support. It is now clear that waste is no more waste; it will be turned to wealth in this state.”

In her remarks, the Managing Director of ZL Global Alliance Nigeria, Mrs Abiola Bashorun, disclosed that the project would gulp N7.12 billion and would benefit the state in the area of revenue generation and creation of employment as well as sanitation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...