Tinubu’s letter to Buhari unfortunate —Oyegun’s aide

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—AN aide to the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Mr Sunny Idahagbon, has described the letter written by the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, to President Muhammadu Buhari as unfortunate, noting that the said letter was supposed to be a private one but was leaked to the media.

Oyegun, Tinubu and Buhari

Asiwaju Tinubu was said to have claimed in the letter to the President that the party’s National Chairman was frustrating his peace efforts in the reconciliation of aggrieved party members.

However, Idahagbon, said that Chief Oyegun held the APC National Leader in high esteem, adding that he shouldn’t have leaked the letter to the media which made it a public issue instead of passing information privately to Mr. President.

He said: “Such public issues do not really bug Chief Odigie-Oyegun, rather they make him strong and focused on issues bordering on the economic enhancement of the country.

“Remember, the NEC of APC recently passed a vote of confidence in Chief Odigie-Oyegun which is an indication that he is piloting the affairs of the party very well. The only thing I observed from my boss is that people like Ahmed Tinubu are not too comfortable with Oyegun due to his total loyalty to the President,” he said.

He said Chief Odigie-Oyegun cannot be accused of misappropriation of funds, either as a Permanent Secretary, as a governor or as National Chairman of the party.

