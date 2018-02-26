Home | News | General | We’ll use police owned radio, TV stations to tackle herders, farmers clashes, says IGP Idris

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said that the radio and television stations intended to be launched soon by the Nigeria Police Force would be used mainly to tackle the ceaseless clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the country.

Ibrahim Idris, IGP

He said when operational, the communication outfits which will also include on an online platform and Police Emergency Command and Control Communication Center, would take care of general security information on air, land and sea, including homeland security policing, boarder policing and airport policing as main areas of concern.

Idris spoke as he inaugurated a 16-member board of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service, NPBS, in Abuja with a charge on it to fashion out modalities that could enable the organisation to immediately commence operational activities across the country.

The NPBS, according to the police boss will police the nation through effective communication.

He added that with the help of Nigerians assisting the Nigeria Police and security agencies, the outfit will lay criminal activities to rest.

“We will tackle security challenges such as terrorism, oil bunkering, ethnic tension, herders/farmers clashes through the use of our radio and television network.

“It will enable the police to tell its story and set the record straight by telling positive stories and correcting distorted information about the police.

“It will be used to build community relations and enhance positive relations with members of the public and also advance the community policing course of the Nigeria Police Force,”he said while elaborating on the essence of the stations.

He said that the NPBS was not established for money making, but for the advancement of the function of the Nigeria Police Force as stipulated in Section 4 of the Police Act.

Earlier, in his remarks, the MD/CEO of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service, Edirin Jerry Wesley, said the absence of an information outfit contributed to the low successes recorded by the Police in tackling crime in the country.

“It is an established fact that no nation can confront crimes headlong without credible means of factual and valid information dissemination and the absence of this over the years has been one basic defect in the fight against crime by the Nigeria Police Force.

“It is therefore my pride that after painstaking efforts made since 2012, the Management Team of the IGP Ibrahim Idris-led Nigeria Police Force and Skytick Group of Companies, are gathered here today for the inauguration of the board, for the take-off of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service, which will ensure the smooth take-off of a television, radio broadcast in indigenous languages, as well as other social means of communication and information dissemination,”he said.

Wesley further said that the inauguration of the board came at the right time due to the myriads of misinformation about the performances of the police in circulation, saying that the quick take-off of the NPBS will refute some of the misinformation.

“One of the basic truths about the inadequacies of the Nigeria Police Force is its inability to tell its own story and I think with the establishment of its mass media outfit, the tendency to deny them right of showing and telling the road of its performance will be eliminated, “he added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...