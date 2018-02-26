Home | News | General | Insurance expert advises on value of insurance to start-ups

MANAGING Director of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka, has called on young entrepreneurs in the country to insure their newly created businesses in order to save investments against potential loss.

Soyinka made this call while addressing young entrepreneurs at the fifth edition of Moreklue All Youth Awards, MAYA, in Lagos.

According to him, “The adoption of insurance for any business venture is the smartest decision that can ever be taken. Young and budding entrepreneurs across the country should make insurance an integral part of their commercial enterprise.”

MAYA Awards Africa is an annual award ceremony instituted to honour young Nigerians and other African descents that are doing great exploits in all fields of human endeavour such as Entertainment, Fashion, Media, Confectionery, Sports, and Music.

Soyinka encouraged them to take time and educate themselves on the workings of insurance and how it can help them protect their business at every point in time.

While applauding the initiative behind the Award Ceremony, he stated that the future holds great potentials for the Nigerian Youth both home and abroad. He further cautioned that conscious effort must be made to channel their energy towards positive initiatives that will propel the nation and the continent to an enviable height.

While acknowledging the support of Sovereign Trust Plc towards the achievement of this year’s award, Mr. Muyiwa Ademola, the brain behind the initiative and Managing Director of MAYA Awards, called on all other corporate organizations to take interest in matters that concerns the youths as they will always remain the Stars of the future.

He urged the youths to constantly work on developing themselves and refrain from living in pity or waiting on the government or the society to give directions to their dreams in life.

