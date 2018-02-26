‘It’s a national disgrace’ — CNN journalist tackles Buhari over Dapchi abduction

Isha Sesay, a CNN journalist, says the abduction of 11o students from Government Girls’ Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, is “a national disgrace”.

The girls were kidnapped when suspected Boko Haram insurgents raided the school on Monday.

In his response, President Muhammadu Buhari described the incident as a “national disaster”, promising that his government would do its best to ensure that every missing girl is found.

But in a series of tweets, Sesay said Buhari’s description was an “understatement”.

“#Nigeria’s President #Buhari calls abduction of #DapchiGirls “a national disaster.” That’s an understatement – it’s a national disgrace. More girls taken – again?? #Yobe #ChibokGirls,”she tweeted.

“I want to live in a world where the lives of the #DapchiGirls are held to be just as important as those of kids in other places. A world where everyone is talking about schoolgirls being stolen by terrorists. Is that too much to ask? #Nigeria #Yobe #ChibokGirls.”

— Isha Sesay (@IshaSesayCNN) February 24, 2018

Sesay was in Nigeria during the early stage of the abduction of the Chibok girls. She did a series of reports on the plight of the girls and spoke to some of those who fled Boko Haram captivity.