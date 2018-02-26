Ohanaeze seeks promotion of Igbo language

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Barr Nnia Nwodo has once again reiterated the determination of the apex Igbo body to promote Igbo language and culture. He also vowed to support authors of Igbo books and literature.

He stated this at the presentation of two books on Igbo culture and an Igbo language newspaper, Ikoro Igbo written by Prof Okonkwo, the Special Adviser on Igbo matters to Governor Rochas Okorocha at Imo Conference Centre, Owerri, recently.

Nwodo called on Ndigbo to protect their language and culture from extinction and congratulated Prof Okonkwo for putting down for posterity the rare works. The Imo State Governor, Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha, who attended the event with a retinue of his officials, lauded the works by Prof Okonkwo and called on Ndigbo to support such initiative.

Others at the event included Prof Pita Ejiofor of Subakwa Igbo; Prof Peter Nwanna , the surviving scion of the Nwanna family of Arochukwu, whose patriarch wrote Omenuko, the first Igbo language literature in 1930; the Eze Imo, HRH Eze Ohiri; the National Deputy Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu; the Imo state President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Ezechi and Engr Cletus Amaraegbu, former SA on Igbo matters to Imo state Governor and many other VIPs.