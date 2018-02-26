Home | News | General | Why many Nigerians are imprisoned in China - Envoy reveals

- An envoy, Wale Oloko, has stated that many Nigerians are locked up in jails in China for overstaying their visas and for committing other offences such as drug trafficking

- Oloko further disclosed that some of the Nigerian nationals currently in Chinese prisons were being prepared for deportation to Nigeria

- The envoy enjoined Nigerians desirous of visiting any part of China to always obey the Chinese immigration and general laws

Mr Wale Oloko, the consul-general of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Guangzhou, China, on Monday, February 26, said that many Nigerians were in various prisons in Guangdong Province for overstaying their visas.

Oloko told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that some other Nigerians were also arrested for engaging in drug trafficking and other criminal offences that had led to their detention.

NAIJ.com gathers that Oloko disclosed that there are currently about 600 Nigerians arrested for overstaying their visas and in detention for other offences.

“There is no doubt that there are currently a number of Nigerians in various Chinese prisons, at least those under our consular jurisdiction in Guangzhou.

“’These our nationals are in different Chinese prisons for various offences.

“There are those that were arrested for overstaying their visas, while others were convicted for drug trafficking and other offences,’’ he said.

Oloko also said that some of the Nigerian nationals currently in Chinese prisons were being prepared for deportation to Nigeria.

The consul-general, therefore, enjoined Nigerians desirous of visiting any part of China to always obey the Chinese immigration and general laws when in the province or other provinces in China.

“Any Nigerian wanting to visit any part of China must first know something about the country’s immigration requirements, and should be ready to obey laws in such places when they eventually arrive there.

“It is not advisable for any Nigerian to overstay his or her visa in any part of China or engage in any form of criminal act,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a report revealed that over 2,000 Nigerians were languishing in various Chinese prisons.

A fresh deportee from China, who had a brief stint in the Dong-guan Prison and managed to hide dozens of prison notes scribbled on tissue papers in his anus, was quoted as saying the prison facility alone where he was held for over three months had more than 2,000 Nigerians detained for various reasons, mostly drug-related.

According to him, many Nigerians had been incapacitated owing to the daily torture meted out to them by prison officials, while a lot more were on death-row waiting for the hangman.

