APC has made it easy for us to reclaim southeast zone in 2019 - PDP boasts

- PDP says the southeast zone has been its strong hold right from 1999

- The party faults the federal government’s anti-corruption war

- Governor Ifeanyi Okowa dismisses reported threats by Adams Oshiomole that the APC would take Delta in 2019

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will easily reclaim states in the southeast zone in 2019 due to the under-performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The party made the statement over the weekend during the inauguration of the PDP Youth Alliance southeast zone, Vanguard reports.

The coordinator of the newly formed group, Charles Omini, said the PDP had a strong hold in the southeast zone right from 1999 until few mistakes changed the fortunes of the party in the zone.

“Within the last three years, all has not been well with Nigeria; we ended up having a situation where we put a bad tyre in a new vehicle," Omini said.

“We delivered our mandate to a party that has now unleashed killer Fulani herdsmen on all of us; a party that has taken the country 60 percent backward.

“They thrive in making the people of this country suffer and that is why as we speak, they have plan to even make a litre of fuel N300."

“This is a government that claimed it came to fight corruption but look at all the indices, including the report from the Transparency International. They have failed in all areas- economy, security, anti-corruption.

“So, with the mandate we have, and the capable hands we are inaugurating here today, the APC will not exist in the South-East beyond 2019. Let us consolidate on the campaign they have already done for us, which is over 80 percent."

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Patrick Okowa of Delta state has stated that in a democratic process, it would be very difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state in 2019.

The governor made his remarks in response to threats reportedly made by ex-governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomole, that the APC would take his state during the next gubernatorial election.

NAIJ.com gathers that Okowa stated that Oshiomole was giving himself a tall assignment; as he stated that the people of his state were happy with the PDP government.

