Home | News | General | Adamawa to Abuja dual carriageway underway - Speaker Dogara discloses

- Speaker Yakubu Dogara has said that a major road project from Adamawa state to Abuja is underway

- He said that through his intervention, work will commence for a road project from Adamawa through Gombe to Bauchi

- The speaker stated that the project will help open up a lot of communities and enhance the socio-economic activities of those living in the zone

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has disclosed that a major road project from Adamawa state to Abuja is underway.

The speaker made this disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Gangwari Ganye, Alhaji Umaru Sanda, at his palace in Ganye, Daily Trust reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Dogara said work would soon commence for a road project from Adamawa through Gombe to Bauchi, Plateau, Benue and terminate in Abuja, through his intervention.

READ ALSO: Don’t mix politics with security - Shettima cautions

He said: “The project will help open up a lot of communities and enhance the socio-economic activities of the inhabitants of the zone."

He stated that the sum of N500 million was appropriated for the reconstruction of Mayo-Belwa-Jada-Ganye-Toungo road in the 2017 budget.

Dogara added: “Today, I have witnessed the challenges that the people of this area face in terms of road infrastructure. I can confirm to you that the sum of 500 million naira has been appropriated, though not adequate for the job, but at least it is enough for the commencement of the project. I am aware of the procurement process.”

The speaker noted that when the North East Development Commission Act, is fully established, it would channel resources to address developmental and security challenges in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara called for completion of 2nd Niger Bridge and Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to the speaker, the House observed that contracts for the projects continued to feature in annual budgets without any seeming signs of their completion or total amount required to do so.

He said: “As a result of these observations, the House, by resolution, urged the federal ministry of power, works and housing to provide funds in the 2018 budget for the completion of the projects."

A ride on the Abuja-Kaduna railway - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...