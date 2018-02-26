Just in: Buhari receives freed UNIMAID lecturers, 10 police wives
- 26/02/2018 10:36:00
- 1
- 0
- President Buhari has hosted the three UNIMAID lecturers and ten police wives to Presidential Villa, Abuja
- The lecturers were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists while the women were kidnapped in a raid by the militant group
- Their release followed series of negotiations as directed by the president and was facilitated by the International committee of the red cross
The abducted three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) and ten women released recently by the Boko Haram sect arrived the the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
They have been scheduled to be received by President Muhammadu Buhari by 12 noon on Monday, February 26.
READ ALSO: Dasukigate: Ex-army chief Kenneth Minimah refunds N1.7bn
The lecturers were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno state, while the women were kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri.
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Their release followed a series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari and was facilitated by the International committee of the red cross.
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that three lecturers of the UNIMAID and policewomen abducted by Boko Haram the terrorist group in Magumeri and Damboa road, near Maiduguri, Borno state have been released.
That this was made known in a series of tweet on Saturday, February 10, by the senior special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, on his official and verified handle.
Survivors of Boko Haram - on NAIJ.com TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles