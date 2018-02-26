Home | News | General | Just in: Buhari receives freed UNIMAID lecturers, 10 police wives

- President Buhari has hosted the three UNIMAID lecturers and ten police wives to Presidential Villa, Abuja

- The lecturers were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists while the women were kidnapped in a raid by the militant group

- Their release followed series of negotiations as directed by the president and was facilitated by the International committee of the red cross

The abducted three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) and ten women released recently by the Boko Haram sect arrived the the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

They have been scheduled to be received by President Muhammadu Buhari by 12 noon on Monday, February 26.

The lecturers were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno state, while the women were kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri.

Their release followed a series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari and was facilitated by the International committee of the red cross.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that three lecturers of the UNIMAID and policewomen abducted by Boko Haram the terrorist group in Magumeri and Damboa road, near Maiduguri, Borno state have been released.

That this was made known in a series of tweet on Saturday, February 10, by the senior special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, on his official and verified handle.

