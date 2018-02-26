Home | News | General | You must be determined to help transform our nation - Pastor Kumuyi tells graduates

- Pastor William Kumuyi tasks graduates to transform Nigeria into a global economic powerhouse with their knowledge

- The general superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church told graduating students of University of Abuja, to remain undaunted and focused

The general superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, recently tasked Nigerian graduates to use their knowledge acquired to transform Nigeria into a global economic powerhouse, The Independent reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Kumuyi speaking over the weekend at the 22nd convocation ceremony of the University of Abuja, urged the graduating students to remain undaunted and focused, in spite of the plethora of challenges facing the country.

He said: “Nigeria has many opportunities despite the challenges we face as a nation today. You must be determined to use the knowledge that you have gained at this university to help transform our nation into the global economic powerhouse that it is destined to be.

“You have now been inducted to a lifetime of learning by means of your education in this university.

“As you go on to broaden your knowledge, skills and experiences in the course of life, you will soon discover how immensely rewarding the competencies you began to nurture from your university days can become.

“All hands should be joined together to provide lacking structures and indispensable facilities required for academic excellence. We must focus on our vision and have faith. With our belief, ambition, determination and the fear of God, we can make University of Abuja better.”

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, the Yobe state governor, on Saturday, February 24, offered automatic employment to 38 graduates of the state university who graduated with the first class degree.

Daily Trust reports that the governor announced this at the maiden convocation ceremony of the university, which was held in Damaturu.

A total of 2,290 students from five academic sets beginning from 2012/2013 to 2016/2017, received various degrees and diploma certificates from the institution.

