Yobe school attack: CNN anchor lashes out at Buhari over abduction; disagrees with president’s description of incident



  26/02/2018
- Isha Sesay, a CNN anchor, has reacted to the abduction of schoolgirls from a school in Dapchi, Yobe state

- Sesay referred to the incident as a ‘national disgrace’; and not a ‘national disaster’ as stated by President Buhari

- She questioned if it was too much to ask, to live in a world where everyone would be talking about the abduction

Popular CNN anchor, Isha Sesay, has chided President Muhammadu Buhari, over the abduction of schoolgirls from the Government Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

Sesay, who is of Sierra Leonean descent, made her comments on her Twitter handle, @IshaSesayCNN.

NAIJ.com notes that the anchor referred to the incident as a ‘national disgrace’, as she opposed the description by Buhari, that it was a ‘national disaster’.

She also stated that she wants to live in a world where the lives of the abducted students would be just as important as those of other kids.

See her tweets:

