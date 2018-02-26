Home | News | General | Yobe school attack: CNN anchor lashes out at Buhari over abduction; disagrees with president’s description of incident

- Isha Sesay, a CNN anchor, has reacted to the abduction of schoolgirls from a school in Dapchi, Yobe state

- Sesay referred to the incident as a ‘national disgrace’; and not a ‘national disaster’ as stated by President Buhari

- She questioned if it was too much to ask, to live in a world where everyone would be talking about the abduction

Popular CNN anchor, Isha Sesay, has chided President Muhammadu Buhari, over the abduction of schoolgirls from the Government Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

Sesay, who is of Sierra Leonean descent, made her comments on her Twitter handle, @IshaSesayCNN.

READ ALSO: 2019: It would be difficult for APC to take Delta - Okowa tells Oshiomole

NAIJ.com notes that the anchor referred to the incident as a ‘national disgrace’, as she opposed the description by Buhari, that it was a ‘national disaster’.

She also stated that she wants to live in a world where the lives of the abducted students would be just as important as those of other kids.

See her tweets:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a report suggested that nearly half the girls abducted from their school in Yobe state had been ferried across the border into Niger Republic.

According to the report, the girls were split into two groups; one was left in an enclave in northern Borno state and the other taken to a village in Niger Republic.

Sources quoted in the report said the girls were abducted by the Musab Albarnawi faction of Boko Haram which is loyal to the Islamic State of West Africa.

Nigerians react as Boko Haram terrorists kidnap over 100 girls in Dapchi, Yobe - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...