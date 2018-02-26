Just in: Federal Executive Council meeting cancelled
The presidency on Monday, February 26, announced that the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has been cancelled for this week.
The cancellation was confirmed in a tweet by the Nigerian presidency.
NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari presided over Wednesday, January 31, Federal Executive Council, (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.
The president, returned to Abujaon, January 30 after attending the 30th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he was honoured as the anti-corruption champion.
