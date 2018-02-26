Home | News | General | Just in: Federal Executive Council meeting cancelled
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 26/02/2018 10:05:00
The presidency on Monday, February 26, announced that the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has been cancelled for this week.

The cancellation was confirmed in a tweet by the Nigerian presidency.

