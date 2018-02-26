Home | News | General | Yobe parents threatened to withdraw their wards from school

By Bala Ajiya

DAMATURU – Parents of kidnapped school girls in Dapchi, headquarters of Bursari local government area of Yobe state have threatened to withdraw their children from Government Girls Science Technical School to safer schools .

Soldiers (R) drive past a signpost leading to the Government Girls Science and Technical College staff quarters in Dapchi, Nigeria, on February 22, 2018.

Anger erupted in a town in remote northeast Nigeria on February 22 after officials fumbled to account for scores of schoolgirls from the college who locals say have been kidnapped by Boko Haram jihadists. Police said on February 21 that 111 girls from the college were unaccounted for following a jihadist raid late on February 19. Hours later, Abdullahi Bego, spokesman for Yobe state governor Ibrahim Gaidam, said “some of the girls” had been rescued by troops “from the terrorists who abducted them”. But on a visit to Dapchi on Thursday, Gaidam appeared to question whether there had been any abduction. / AFP PHOTO /

In a separate interview with the parents in Dapchi town, they expressed their dismay and lack of responsibility on the side of government, who had earlier told them that their children had been found and kept under the custody of the Nigerian Army which later proved to be false

Mallam Modu Mustapha, a resident of Dapchi whose two daughters were abducted lamented the inability of security personnel in recovering the girls on time.

He advised government to always verify its facts before informing the public to avoid misleading information on the part of the abducted girls

However, a federal government delegation which includes the Minister of Defence, Abdulrahaman Danbazau, Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, External Affairs Hajiya Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim were in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital to liase with state government and stakeholders on how best to recover the abducted girls.

More details soon

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...