Yobe parents threatened to withdraw their wards from school
- 26/02/2018 08:47:00
By Bala Ajiya
DAMATURU – Parents of kidnapped school girls in Dapchi, headquarters of Bursari local government area of Yobe state have threatened to withdraw their children from Government Girls Science Technical School to safer schools .
In a separate interview with the parents in Dapchi town, they expressed their dismay and lack of responsibility on the side of government, who had earlier told them that their children had been found and kept under the custody of the Nigerian Army which later proved to be false
Mallam Modu Mustapha, a resident of Dapchi whose two daughters were abducted lamented the inability of security personnel in recovering the girls on time.
He advised government to always verify its facts before informing the public to avoid misleading information on the part of the abducted girls
However, a federal government delegation which includes the Minister of Defence, Abdulrahaman Danbazau, Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, External Affairs Hajiya Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim were in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital to liase with state government and stakeholders on how best to recover the abducted girls.
More details soon
