2019: Ibru tasks Ughelli federal constituency PDP on unity



  26/02/2018
By Festus Ahon

CHAIRMAN of Ibru Organisation and foundation member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olorogun Oscar Ibru, weekend hosted elected council chairmen and select leaders of the party in Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu federal constituency in his hometown, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

PDP

Speaking at the event, Ibru stressed the need for the PDP to work hard and remain united in order to win the 2019 presidential, governorship, National and state Houses  of Assembly elections across the country.

Noting that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was doing well in the state, he harped on the need for them to continue to support the PDP at all levels.

He said; “This is our party and nobody can take it from us. Therefore, we must all work in unity to reclaim power at the centre and return Okowa for a second term in 2019 because he has not failed us.”

