Jerusalem municipality insists Churches must pay off $187m tax debts

Jerusalem – The Jerusalem Municipality intends to recover 650 million shekels (almost 187 million dollars) from Christian denominations as taxes for their real estate located in the city, Mayor Nir Barkat has said.

“The debts for commercial space owned by churches exceed 650 million shekels.

“We will no longer demand that the citizens of Jerusalem bear this burden and subsidise this colossal debt,” Barkat said in a statement, by the mayor’s office press service.

The municipal authorities demand that Christian denominations pay municipal taxes for all real estate, except for churches themselves, and have already started arresting bank accounts, demanding a penalty for previous years.

“In Jerusalem, everyone is equal before the law – Christians, Muslims and Jews.

