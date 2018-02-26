Home | News | General | No factions in Abia APGA, says party chieftain

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—AHEAD of 2019 elections, a board of trustee member, BoT, and chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, Chief Ahamdi Nweke has declared that the party has no factions in the state, saying that the party is rather stronger now with new members decamping from other parties.

He also said that the party has restrategized and was working hard to take over the governorship of Abia State to give the people good leadership as its neighbouring Anambra.

APGA-Logo

Nweke spoke on the heels of the intervention of the National Working Committee, NWC, over the internal disagreement in the leadership of the party in the state, directing the state working committee elected in 2015 to remain intact and work in harmony.

The BoT member who was earlier rumoured to have been suspended and also decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, spoke to journalists in Umuahia, weekend, flanked by members of the State Working Committee.

According to him, APGA is the party to beat in Abia State in 2019 as the people are fed up with the poor leadership they have been getting from the PDP in the past 18 years.

“I want to state without prevarication that there is no faction whatsoever in APGA, Abia State chapter. The state party is stronger today than ever, as it has continued to receive mass defection of members from other political parties into its fold.

“What is being mistaken or perceived as a faction arose because some party members insisted that the party must encourage well meaning Abians to join the party and be able to put themselves forward to contest elections subject to outcome of primary election in line with the party’s constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act,” he said.

