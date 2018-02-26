Home | News | General | Governor Ambode signs N1.046 trillion 2018 budget of into law

- Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has signed the 1.046 trillion 2018 budget of the state into law

- Ambode also signed the Consolidated Transport Bill and the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission Bill into law

- In the budget, health sector got N92.676 billion, representing 8.86 per cent

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state on Monday signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of the state into law with a total budget size of N1,046,121,181,680.00.

The total budget size comprises of N347,038, 938,872.00 to be funded from the consolidated revenue fund, and N699,082,242,808.00 from the development fund for both capital and recurrent expenditure for the year ending 31st December, 2018, Premium Times reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the governor also signed the Consolidated Transport Sector Bill and the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission Bill into law.

READ ALSO: Dogara announces dual carriageway linking northeast to Abuja

According to the governor, the budget, christened “Budget of Progress and Development”, would be used to consolidate on the achievements recorded in infrastructure, education, transportation/traffic management, security and health sectors, among others.

The commissioner for economic planning and budget, Olusegun Banjo, outlined the key components of the budget, noting that capital expenditure would gulp N699.082 billion, while N347.039 billion would be dedicated to recurrent expenditure, representing a capital/recurrent ratio of 67 per cent to 33 per cent and a 28.67 per cent increase over Y2017 budget.

According to him, some of the projects captured in the budget include the Agege Pen Cinema flyover; alternative routes through Oke-Ira in Eti-Osa to Epe-Lekki expressway; the 8km regional road to serve as alternative route to connect Victoria Garden City (VGC) with Freedom road in Lekki Phase I; completion of the on-going reconstruction of Oshodi International Airport road into a 10-lane road and the BRT lane from Oshodi to Abule-Egba.

In the budget, general public services got N171,623bn, representing 16.41 per cent; public order and safety is earmarked to gulp N46.612bn, representing 4.46; economic affairs, N473,866bn, representing 45.30 per cent; environmental protection, N54,582bn, representing 5.22 per cent, while housing and community amenities got N59,904bn, representing 5.73 per cent.

Health sector is earmarked to gulp N92.676 billion, representing 8.86 per cent; recreation, culture and religion got N12.511 billion, representing 1.20 per cent; education got N126.302 billion representing 12.07 per cent, while social protection got N8.042 billion representing 0.77 per cent.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos broke a record in the history of governance in the state on December 11, 2017 as he presented a budget estimate of N1.046 trillion to members of the House of Assembly.

Ambode, who christened it Budget of Progress and Development, said his government would concentrate on completing all ongoing projects in the state while maintaining stability and boosting the economy of the state.

Ambode's second term is shaking, says Lagos woman - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...