Home | News | General | Good news: FG to announce new minimum wage in September

- The federal government plans to announce the new minimum wage before the end of the third quarter

- The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige ssured the labour workforce that the new national minimum wage will commence, latest by end of September 2018

- Ngige appealed to the workers for more time and understanding from the federal government

The Nigeria Labour Congress and entire labour workforce has been assured by the federal government that the new national minimum wage will commence, latest by end of September 2018, Nigerian Tribune reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Senator Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, on Monday, February 26, said that the federal government would announce the new minimum wage before the end of the third quarter which is September.

Ngige was speaking at the 40th Anniversary of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja said: “In furtherance to the determination by the federal government to attain the decent work agenda which involves opportunities for works that are productive and deliver a fair income, security in workplace, and social protection for families; there have been overtime, three minimum wage reviews and currently the tripartite committee on national minimum wage is set to review the current minimum wage.

READ ALSO: Police list 9 weapons banned in Nigeria

“Memoranda are being received from relevant bodies are persons to enable the determination of a new minimum wage for the nation. By the third quarter of this year, a new minimum wage will be announced for the country.”

Ngige appealed to workers for more time and understanding because the government wants to ensure compliance by all state governments.

“Better late than never because some State governors are still owing and cannot pay the current N18,000 minimum wage to workers, that’s why we are ensuring we bring all stakeholders along and announce the new minimum wage at the appropriate time.

“But I can assure you that the third quarter is the maximum time the new minimum wage will be announced,” he added.

According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have submitted a new petition to the tripartite committee on minimum wage requesting for an increase of the national minimum wage above N56,000 per month.

The acting chairman of the NLC, Kiri Mohammed, disclosed this on Thursday, February 8, at the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Civil Service Union in Abuja, Premium Times reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The current national minimum wage is N18,000 per month.

Smartphones giveaway. Hurry up! 1 week until winner announced on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...