Breaking: Houses on fire as violence breaks out in Kaduna community

Many houses have reportedly been set on fire in an outbreak of violence in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

Daily Sun reports that details of the violence are still sketchy but a source said it had to do with the abduction and forceful conversion of some girls by a religious group.

Kasuwan Magani is 31 kilometers away from Kaduna city. It is located on the highway that links the state to Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states.

Massive security personnel have reportedly been deployed in the area.

