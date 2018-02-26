Home | News | General | Ondo is satisfied with Buhari's 'numerous achievements' - Governor Akeredolu

- Nothing will stop the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

- The Ondo state governor said the people of his state are satisfied with Buhari's achievements since assuming office in 2015

- He said Ondo people want President Buhari to continue in 2019

The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the state and its people is satisfied with the numerous achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Akeredolu while supporting the 2019 second term bid of President Buhari said nothing can stop the president's re-election. Speaking at a unification rally held in Akure as part of his one year anniversary in office, the Ondo state governor said the people of the state want Buhari to continue in 2019.

He said: "We have just started you people have not seen anything in terms of achievement."

Also speaking at the rally, the national chairman of the APC, John Oyegun, said the national secretariat of the party is proud of the achievement recorded within the last one year of the governor. Oyegun also said the president trusts the leadership of Akeredolu.

He said: “President Buhari trust in Akeredolu was not misplaced going by his achievements in the last one year."

The governor also said that the present federal system being in place in the country is against autonomous for the local government.

Akeredolu said he never promised local government autonomy to the people of the state.

He said: "I never promise local Government Autonomy during campaign. I am a lawyer, I don’t support it. Federalism does not support it. There are two federating unit, we don’t have three federating units anywhere in the world.

What we have is the Federal and the state government. Most of the state governors does not believe in Local Government Autonomy. It can’t work. I can’t be part of it . It is not practicable .It is not known to law," he added.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a Muslim group had warned against not voting for President Buhari come 2019.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) appealed to Nigerians avoid making the same mistake made in 1985 by removing President Buhari as the military head of state.

The group said rumour against the president are geared towards distracting the attention of Nigerians from noticing the good works of the present administration.

