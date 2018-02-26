Home | News | General | A sense of defeat made Boko Haram terrorists kidnap the Yobe girls - Femi Adesina

- Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity has said that the war against the Boko Haram insurgency is not totally over

- Adesina said that the presidency is doing its best to curb the terrorists' activities in the country

- He stated that the Buhari-led administration has recorded some level of victory over terrorism in Nigeria

The presidency has admitted that the war against Boko Haram insurgency is not yet over. It said the terrorists have not been totally defeated.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said this during his appearance on Channels Television.

Irrespective of the series of attack by the insurgents in recent times, Adesina maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration can boast of some level of victory over insurgency in the country.

He stated: “If the operating word is ‘totally’, the answer is no obviously – but has Boko Haram been degraded? I will say yes, terribly so, you can compare then and now, they have been terribly, terribly degraded but is the war over? No, it is not completely over.”

He further said: “Compare how Boko Haram was in 2015 when this administration came, they were virtually running riot everywhere – how many time was Kano bombed, how many time was Abuja bombed, how many time was Kogi bombed; Boko Haram was everywhere.”

The president’s spokesman expressed his regret over the abduction of 110 students of the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, in Yobe state, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

He said: “Truly, it should never have happened. After what the country experienced in the Chibok girls’ saga, this one that just happened in Dapchi should never have happened.”

However, he assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his utmost to ensure the safe return of the students. He noted that two delegations had visited the community of the incident according to the president's directive. He said: “If the President needs to visit the state, he will surely visit.”

Adesina explained that while Borno state happened to be the hub of Boko Haram attacks, Adamawa and Yobe states had been quite calm with the situation under control in recent time.

He expressed his views that terrorists must have found their way back to Yobe after being displaced from their stronghold in Sambisa forest which could have influenced the kidnapping of the girls.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that some parents of the school girls abducted from Government Girls Science Technical School in Dapchi, headquarters of Bursari local government area of Yobe state had threatened to withdraw their children to safer schools.

Suspected Boko Haram gunmen had attacked the community and abducted several students from Government Girls Technical College.

