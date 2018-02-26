Home | News | General | Police release list of 9 weapons banned in Nigeria

- The Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, directs commissioners of police of all the state commands to immediately commence disarmament and recovery of prohibited firearms

- Pump action riffle owners get 2-week ultimatum to verify licences

The Nigeria Police Force has revealed a list of prohibited firearms and ammunition in Nigeria. The list was released by the force on Monday, February 26, sequel to an order by the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Ibrahim Idris directed the commissioners of police of all the state commands to immediately commence simultaneously throughout the Country, the disarmament and recovery of prohibited firearms, ammunition and weapons in the possession of all suspected Militias, Bandits, vigilante groups.

READ ALSO: Dasukigate: Ex-army chief Kenneth Minimah refunds N1.7bn

Below are the categories of the prohibited/illegal firearms and ammunition, specified under chapter F28 LFN 2004 Fire Arms Act:

1. Artillery

2. Apparatus for the discharge of any explosives of gas diffusing projectile.

3. Rocket weapons

4. Bombs and Grenades

5. Machine-Guns and Machine-Pistols

6. Military rifles, namely; those of calibers 7.62mm, 9mm, .300 inches

7. Revolvers and Pistols whether rifled or unrifled (including flint-lock pistols and cap pistols).

8. Firearms such as Pump action gun of all categories

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

9. Any other firearms/lethal weapons fabricated to kill

Read the full statement from the police below:

Meanwhile, individuals who own pump action firearm and other guns have been given an ultimatum by the Lagos state police command to submit their arms, licences for verification and re-validation within two weeks.

Vanguard reports that the ultimatum which was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson for the command, SP Chike Oti, on Saturday, February 24, noted that firearms found in the possession of anybody who fails to partake in the exercise will be deemed as illegitimate.

It stated that such individual or group will be arrested and charged for unlawful possession of firearms in accordance with the provisions of the laws of the federation.

Smartphones giveaway. Hurry up! 1 week until winner announced on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...