PHOTOS: Man weds two women same day in Abia

A man, identified as Master Ejindu, has wedded two women same day in a Pentecostal Church at the Agbala Amangudu, Abariba area of Abia State.

Ejindu tied the knot with the two women: Miss Oyediya and Ebere at the weekend.

This is not the first time a man is getting married to two wives the same time, recall we had reported that a 30-year-old man, Isyaka Dahiru, had set tongues wagging after he married two women at the same time in Nasarawa State.

Also a 39-year-old man, Omamuzo Utomajiri from Uro-Irri, Isoko South LGA of Delta State, married his two wives traditionally on March 26th, saying he did so to ensure he is comfortable and does not need to look out for other women.

Ejindu wedded his two wives in the church on Sunday after their traditional wedding on Saturday in the presence of the three families.