APC senator slams abduction of 110 Dapchi school girls, says it reverses gains against insurgents

  • 26/02/2018 09:45:00
- The senator representing Kaduna central has criticised the recent abduction of some students in Yobe state

- He said the abduction has reversed some of the gains in the war against Boko Haram

- On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari described the abduction as a national disaster

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna central at the national assembly has criticised the recent abduction of students from Government Science Technical School, Dapchi, Yobe.

The senator said the abduction has reversed some of the gains in the war against Boko Haram insurgents.

"The abductions in Dapchi brought us back to the starting point and significantly reverses some of the gains in the war against the insurgents," he said.

