Home | News | General | APC senator slams abduction of 110 Dapchi school girls, says it reverses gains against insurgents

- The senator representing Kaduna central has criticised the recent abduction of some students in Yobe state

- He said the abduction has reversed some of the gains in the war against Boko Haram

- On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari described the abduction as a national disaster

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna central at the national assembly has criticised the recent abduction of students from Government Science Technical School, Dapchi, Yobe.

The senator said the abduction has reversed some of the gains in the war against Boko Haram insurgents.

"The abductions in Dapchi brought us back to the starting point and significantly reverses some of the gains in the war against the insurgents," he said.

READ ALSO: Houses on fire as violence breaks out in Kaduna community

President Muhammadu Buhari had described the abduction as a national disaster. The president also apologised to Nigerians over the incident.

He said this in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and Ppublicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, February 23.

Buhari assured the families of the victims that no effort would be spared to bring succour to them.

“When I received the devastating news of the attack on the school and the fact that the local authorities could not account for all the students, I immediately dispatched a high-level delegation on a fact-finding visit to the town.

“I also instructed the security agencies to deploy in full and not spare any effort to ensure that all the girls are returned safely, and the attackers arrested and made to face justice.

“The entire country stands as one with the girls’ families, the government and the people of Yobe state.

“This is a national disaster. We are sorry that this could have happened and share your pain,’’ he said.

Buhari expressed optimism that the armed forces would locate and safely return the missing girls to their respective families.

He revealed that more troops and surveillance aircraft were being deployed to the affected area to hasten the rescue of the girls.

“Our government is sending more troops and surveillance aircraft to keep an eye on all movements in the entire territory on a 24-hour basis, in the hope that all the missing girls will be found,’’ the president said.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the counsel to Senator Shehu Sani accused the Kaduna state attorney general and commissioner for justice of professional misconduct in a case of N2 billion libel suit filed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai against his client over an alleged defamation.

NAIJ.com gathered that over the weekend, Ajulyo & Co. Castle of Law lamented that it was uncharitable to resort to the media to broadcast the notice of the pending suit against their client when records have shown that there was no court order for substituted service against him.

The memo titled: Memo On The N2 Billion Suit Against Senator Shehu Sani, and signed by Damilola Kolade Kayode for law firm, explained that “We were briefed today by Senator Shehu Sani on a media report of a N2 billion libel suit allegedly filed at the Kaduna State High Court with Governor Nasir El-Rufai as the plaintiff and our client as the defendant.

Smartphones giveaway. Hurry up! 1 week until winner announced on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...