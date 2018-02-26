Home | News | General | Sanction musicians with low quality music, says Spain-based Nigerian
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Nigerian Army parades two fraudsters impersonating officers (photo)

Sanction musicians with low quality music, says Spain-based Nigerian



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 26/02/2018 09:44:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Bose Adelaja

A Spain-based Nigerian artiste, Olalude Oluremi known as TMD Olalude has called on Nigerian musicians to raise the bar, saying there is need for them to produce quality music if they must rule the world music scene.

TMD

Olalude who was in Nigeria recently, said many musicians in the country should be mindful of the fact that the profession is no longer a child’s play.

According to him, being a musician is a special talent which should not be taken with levity.  ‘Any musician who handles his job with levity should be sanctioned and made to account for his  unprofessionalism,” he posited.

Olaude who has received several awards to his credit also warned about the danger of flooding Nigerian market with unpleasant music. He stressed the need for the musicians to embrace professionalism as a code of conduct.

“I am unhappy with the way things are going in the music world as the music market is daily flooded with unpleasant music. All hands must be on deck to  get rid of this menace which has eaten deep into the growth of the  Nigerian music industry.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying of