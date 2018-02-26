Home | News | General | Sanction musicians with low quality music, says Spain-based Nigerian

By Bose Adelaja

A Spain-based Nigerian artiste, Olalude Oluremi known as TMD Olalude has called on Nigerian musicians to raise the bar, saying there is need for them to produce quality music if they must rule the world music scene.

Olalude who was in Nigeria recently, said many musicians in the country should be mindful of the fact that the profession is no longer a child’s play.

According to him, being a musician is a special talent which should not be taken with levity. ‘Any musician who handles his job with levity should be sanctioned and made to account for his unprofessionalism,” he posited.

Olaude who has received several awards to his credit also warned about the danger of flooding Nigerian market with unpleasant music. He stressed the need for the musicians to embrace professionalism as a code of conduct.

“I am unhappy with the way things are going in the music world as the music market is daily flooded with unpleasant music. All hands must be on deck to get rid of this menace which has eaten deep into the growth of the Nigerian music industry.”

