Why I regret leaving Arsenal – Giroud

Chelsea’s January sign in, Olivier Giroud has stated his greatest regret was leaving Arsenal without winning the Premier League with the North London club.

The France international, who won three FA Cups while at the Emirates, swapped the Emirate for Stamford Bridge in an £18 million deal in January.

However, in an interview with Willam Gallas who played for Chelsea and Arsenal, Giroud said, “A regret? I have one and it is not difficult to guess.

“I do not know if we can really call it a regret but I have a little taste of unfinished business because I really wanted to win the Premier League with Arsenal.

“It does not erase five and a half years like that but I repeated it often enough: it was my goal. “After, it’s not over, I’m still in the Premier League, now I’m in Chelsea.

“For this year, I think the title is gone but next year we will hold great ambitions. ‘I still have this desire to win before stopping even if I still have good years in front of me.”