Seek re-election in 2019 or face me in court - Abdullahi Wali tells President Buhari

- Abdullahi Wali, the president of the Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO), wants Muhammadu Buhari to run for election again in 2019

- Wali believes a second term for Buhari would help to consolidate his achievements so far

- He says he would sue the president should he refuse to seek re-election

The president of the Nigeria Youth Organisation(NYO), Abdullahi Wali, has threatened to sue the country’s political leader, Muhammadu Buhari, if he refuses to seek re-election from the citizens in 2019, according to Vanguard.

The report said Wali, made the threat in a statement on Monday, February 26, in Abuja, sying he was reacting to an earlier comment credited to Buhari during a meeting with governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wali wondered why the president would say he needed time to decide whether he would run or not. He said he would be happy to have the privilege of procuring the form for Buhari.

To him, the President Buhari should run in 2019 in order to consolidate the achievements he had recorded so far, which include effective implementation of Treasury Single Account(TSA), diversification of the economy, anti-corruption war, war against insurgency, the complete refund of Paris club loan deduction to states among others.

“If Buhari decides not to run in 2019, the achievements recorded by his administration will vanish as the vampires of our common treasury will resurrect and loot everything living the masses with nothing.

“Therefore, he needs to solidify his achievement before handing over to hopefully a youth.

“NYO agenda is to build Nigerian youths to actively participate in leadership for national unity and development and will therefore not sit and watch the solid foundation made by this administration for the benefit of Nigerian youths sink.

“I have directed my lawyers to sue the president if he refuses to run and will also mobilise millions of youths under my leadership to stage the highest rally ever in Nigeria until the president accepts to run,” he said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, said that the state and its people is satisfied with the numerous achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Akeredolu while supporting the 2019 second term bid of President Buhari said nothing can stop the president's re-election. Speaking at a unification rally held in Akure as part of his one year anniversary in office, the Ondo state governor said the people of the state want Buhari to continue in 2019.

