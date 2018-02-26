Home | News | General | Popular Nigerian pastor gifts wife shopping mall, petrol station and transport company (photos)

Apostle Johnson Suleman is the senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM) and the CEO of the multi-national Hosanna Group of companies.

Pastor Suleman has over the years built a reputation for giving those close to him lavish gifts, his philanthropy has also become the stuff of legend. He is said to spend millions to help the orphaned children and destitute adults.

Pastor Suleman presented his wife Dr Lizzy Johnson Suleman with her 2018 birthday gift during a church service on Sunday, February 25.

It was discovered that Apostle Suleman topped his gift by buying his wife a shopping-centre, a transport company and a petrol station. The congregation was not surprised by the lavish gifts as the man of God regularly spends vast sums on gifts for those around him.

Dr Lizzy started her birthday celebrations by having a party with orphaned children and making donations worth millions. Other events on the day included a tennis tournament and a football match in her honour.

The pastor's wife ended the day by donating scholarships to the less privileged children, these scholarships will help those who cannot afford to complete their studies to stay in school.

Pastor Suleman’s main gift to his wife is a school which specializes in teaching the highest standards of English and other subjects to poor students. Suleman is said to personally finance any and all shortfalls which might occur when families cannot pay tuition.

Celebrating the pastor’s wife in Facebook was We Love Apostle Johnson Suleman, who shared her pictures with the caption:

Happy Birthday!

