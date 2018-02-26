Home | News | General | Just in: PDP sends serious message to National Assembly over abduction of schoolgirls in Dapchi

- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the National Assembly to commence investigation into the abduction of schoolgirls from Dapchi in Yobe state

- The PDP hinged their argument on alleged diverse information from different circles since the abduction of the girls

- The party also asks the National Assembly to help rescue some parents of the girls who were reportedly arrested for protesting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is asking the National Assembly to immediately, commence a full scale investigation into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate abduction of 110 school girls in Dapchi, Yobe state.

The PDP said the investigation had become become very important in the face of rising speculations and conspiracy theories in the public space adding that the latter was fueled by conflicting reports, alleged attempts at cover-up and disagreements among government officials and agencies regarding the ugly incident.

"The National Assembly must take a critical note of the allegation by Yobe state governor, Ibrahim Geidam, who insists that the abduction was preceded by the withdrawal of troops safeguarding the troubled area.

"The governor is the chief security officer of the state and his statement cannot be taken lightly or even dismissed by just a wave of the hand by anybody or any government agency under any guise whatsoever," a statement by the party's national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said.

The PDP also urged the National Assembly to investigate the various conflicting reports that have characterized the abduction, particularly the alleged initial moves by the federal government to deny the occurrence of this incident.

"Nigerians are indeed worried about the apparent deliberate design to hide the facts of this abduction and demand to know the truth. It is a common saying in Africa that thunder does not strike on the same spot twice.

"We must not allow our national ambience to be filled with speculations from conspiracy theorists. Our lawmakers must therefore, in unraveling the matter, question all security agencies, particularly those operating in the area.

"Furthermore, we urge the National Assembly to urgently come to the rescue of some of the parents of our abducted daughters, who were arrested and taken into custody for daring to demand to know the whereabouts of their children and wards.

"The federal government must be made to live up to the basic responsibility of protecting lives and property and also to be truthful to Nigerians at all times.

"We therefore demand a strong legislative action at the highest level to enable our nation know the truth on this matter and other issues directly affecting the safety and well-being of our citizens," the statement said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Nigerian government finally confirmed that not fewer than 110 schoolgirls are missing from a government girls college in Dapchi, Yobe state after a Boko Haram attack on the high school on Monday, February 19.

The government confirmed this in a statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, the special assistant to information minister Lai Mohammed.

