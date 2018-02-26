Home | News | General | Nelly: net worth and career

How rich is Nelly? Born Cornell Iral Haynes Junior on November 2, 1974, in Austen, Texas. His father was a military officer. Nelly has a sister who died of cancer in 2005 and since that time, he has been taking care of her two children.

The very beginning of the career

In 1993 he started performing with a hip-hop band known as “The Lunatics”. n 1996 he signed a contract with Universal Records. Nelly’s first single titled “Country Grammar” quickly appeared in the top 10 of the Billboard chart. During the next ten years, Nelly’s lucky star has been always shining above him, and by now, he has already sold more than 20 million albums.

In addition to the success in music, he owns two clothing lines . These are “Vokal” and “Apple Bottoms”. All this has added quite a lot to Nelly salary and income 2017. As stated by Celebrity Net Worth, Nelly net worth is $60 million.

What else is he famous for?

In 2003 and 2004, Nelly received two Grammys as one of the most popular and demanded recording artistes in the USA.

