Top 10 wealthy and influential Nigerian pastors

Nigerians are extremely pious people. Faith in God is an integral part of our lives. Therefore, pastors in Nigeria enjoy honor and respect as guides between the earthly and celestial worlds.

Most of the personalities listed below are G.O's and Apostles, Forbes calculated their financial life. It turned out that these leaders are more wealthy than it may seem at first glance. Generous gifts from members of the church are added to their official salary.

Learn about the ten Nigerian pastors who are ahead of their colleagues in terms of wealth and earnings.

10. Lazarus Muoka – $3 million

We start the list of Nigerian pastors making the impact on the religious world from Lazarus Muoka. He founded and headed The Lord`s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement. The headquarters of this religious organization is located in Lagos State. Its activities began with several enterprising people but today it has more than 300,000 branches in various parts of the world.

The birthplace of Lazarus Muoka is Imo State, where he received a primary and secondary education. His parents were Catholics.

Since 1994, he was engaged in church activities as a priest. Soon The Lord`s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement was created, as we know today it is one of the most popular churches and its founder is the 10th reachest pastor in Nigeria.

9. Bishop Mike Okonkwo – $3 million

This pastor has founded The Redeemed Evangelic Mission. Before he became a minister of God, Okonkwo worked in the banking sector. He was born in Anambra State in 1945.

Okonkwo found God in 1970. In 1972, he began a ministry at United Church of Christ where served until 1980. After that, his own organization, The Redeemed Evangelic Mission, was created. Today it is very popular and works with thousands of parishioners.

8. Pastor Gbenga Oso – $3.5 million

He is the General Overseer of Laughter Foundation International Ministry a.k.a. God’s Baby Factory. Oso’s first branch was established in the Oregun area of Lagos. Before starting his ministry, he served in the Gospel Faith Mission International.

The ministry of this pastor began in 1997 when he resigned as an accountant after hearing a divine call. For more than 20 years, he worked hard. The church began with just 8 people. Today there are thousands of them.

Basically, Oso works with couples who want to have a baby. Medicine in Nigeria is still not perfect, so in some situations, people can rely only on God. It is believed that more than a million children in our country owe their birth to Oso.

7. Pastor Chris Okotie – $10-12 million

He was born 16 June 1958. Okotie works in the Household of God Church International Ministries since 1987. In the 80s, many Nigerians knew him as a popular pop singer.

Nevertheless, at some moment he has realized that God occupies a central place in his life. Sale of the book the Last Outcast helped him to become a millionaire.

6. Bishop Ayodele Oritsejafor – $15 million

He is the founder and head of Word of Life Bible Church which is located in Warri. In 2010, he became the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria. He launched the Miracle crusade for world audience in 1987.

5. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo – $15-20 million

He is the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre. At the age of 20, Ashimolowo changed his faith from Islam to Christianity. A huge fortune allows Ashimolowo to have a private jet, a delightful collection of cars and real estate in various regions of Nigeria. In his garage, there are such vehicles as Porsche Cayeen Jeep, Bullet-proof Hummer Jeep, Range Rover Vogue Sport and some others. Every year about 150 thousand dollars are added to his account.

Ashimolowo participated in financial disputes and was called upon to deposit $200,000 into the account of Kingsway International Christian Center. He was suspected in the illegal assignment of this money. During the investigation, it was revealed that he used the funds of the church to celebrate his birthday. Chic party cost more than 120,000 dollars.

4. Prophet Temitope Babatunde Joshua – $15-25 million

This is the founder and head of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations. This organization runs Emmanuel TV television station. Joshua is the most influential pastor in Nigeria on YouTube.

His channels on television and on the Internet claim the ability to show real miracles of healing. People with chronic illnesses got rid of them in a relatively short time thanks to prayer.

3. Pastor Enoch Adeboye – $39-65 million

In 1981, he became a General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. The church now has branches in more than 190 states. 14,000 of them are located in Nigeria.

He holds the office of the national president of The Redeemed Christian Fellowship under the auspices of Christ the Redeemer’s Ministry, the organization he founded and headed.

Like any other successful person, Adeboye is criticized. In particular, many people doubt his prophetic abilities. Also, not everyone likes the fact that he advises his parishioners which women to marry and recommends avoiding ladies who do not go to church.

2. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome – $70-80 million

He founded and headed the Believers’ Loveworld Incorporated.

The pastor sells video recordings, disks, apps, books, and receives revenues.

1. Bishop David Oyedepo – $180 million

The richest pastor in Nigeria is the head of Faith Tabernacle in Ota and Living Faith Church Worldwide. It was reported in Guinness Book of Records that Faith Tabernacle has the largest auditorium in the world (50,000 seats).

Oyedepo owns Dominion Publishing House where all his books are sold. He also founded Covenant University and Faith Academy.

