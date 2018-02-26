Home | News | General | Why we negotiated with Boko Haram for the release of UNIMAID lecturers, policewomen (video)
Why we negotiated with Boko Haram for the release of UNIMAID lecturers, policewomen (video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 26/02/2018 11:24:00
- Mallam Lawal Daura confirmed that the government negotiated with Boko Haram for release of some abductees

- He said it was the safest route to save their lives

- The DSS DG said the process was slow because they had to deal with two groups

The director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mallam Lawal Daura has reported explained that they decided to negotiate with Boko Haram for the release of three abducted University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers as that was the safest route.

NAIJ.com had reports that three lecturers from the institution were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists as well as 10 women from a policed convoy.

Following negotiation with the group, the lecturers and women were released.

The Cable reports that the DSS DG explained to President Muhammadu Buhari that any attempt to force the rescue of the abductees would endanger their lives.

