Home | News | General | Why we negotiated with Boko Haram for the release of UNIMAID lecturers, policewomen (video)

- Mallam Lawal Daura confirmed that the government negotiated with Boko Haram for release of some abductees

- He said it was the safest route to save their lives

- The DSS DG said the process was slow because they had to deal with two groups

The director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mallam Lawal Daura has reported explained that they decided to negotiate with Boko Haram for the release of three abducted University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers as that was the safest route.

NAIJ.com had reports that three lecturers from the institution were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists as well as 10 women from a policed convoy.

READ ALSO: Houses on fire as violence breaks out in Kaduna community

Following negotiation with the group, the lecturers and women were released.

The Cable reports that the DSS DG explained to President Muhammadu Buhari that any attempt to force the rescue of the abductees would endanger their lives.

He said the negotiation process was slow because security operatives had to deal with two groups.

He said: “We choose the path of negotiation because it was considered as the safest because any forceful attempt to rescue the victims could endanger their lives.

“These negotiations took several months and the Department of State Services with the support of the external elements of the group in diaspora and support from friendly countries and liaising with International Community of the Red Cross, made the rescue possible.

“The process was slow due to the problem of dealing with two different groups based in different locations at the same time. In addition, the negotiations took place mostly outside the country, though subsequently finalised in the theater of operations.

“The negotiations were mainly centred on an attempt at conflict mitigation which include the fate of arrested members of the insurgent groups especially, accepting to free by government those found not to be culpable in any criminal action.

“Also, possible cessation of hostilities especially the attacks with IEDs on innocent civilians, worship centers, schools and other public places in return for temporary stoppage of air strikes by helicopter gunships.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that three lecturers of UNIMAID and policewomen abducted by Boko Haram the terrorist group in Magumeri and Damboa road, near Maiduguri, Borno state were released.

NAIJ.com gathered that this was made known in a series of tweet on Saturday, February 10, by the senior special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, on his official and verified handle.

Their release was said to have followed a series negotiations as directed by President Buhari.

Survivors of Boko Haram - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...