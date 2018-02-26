Home | News | General | APC national convention: President to attend APC NEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to chair the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting coming up on Tuesday, February 27 ahead of the party´s National Convention slated for Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that governors elected on APC platform, members of party’s Board of Trustee and National Working Committee (NWC) members among others will meet.

The meeting will also discuss national issues, the crisis within the party and take a decision on when its National Convention would hold.

The national convention usually provides an avenue for the party to ratify its policies and programmes; elect or remove members of its NWC and amend its constitution if need be among other things.

Source at the APC national secretariat said that the tenure of the present APC John Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC will expire in June, adding that new members would be elected at the party’s national convention slated for July.

He said there were issues on whether the Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC should continue or be replaced.

NAN reports that APC has been unable to hold the mandatory bi-annual non-elective convention since 2014 as stipulated in its constitution.

The constitution makes it mandatory for the party to hold a bi-annual national convention to review party affairs and make necessary adjustments, where necessary.

Article 25 (A)(i) of the APC Constitution specifically stipulates that the national convention of the party shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by its NEC.

The constitution further states that the date for the national convention must be approved by the party´s NEC, subject to the statutory notices given to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At least 14-day notice will be given to eligible members to attend.

Security operatives were seen around the APC National Secretariat carrying out surveillance around the premises ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the national caucus of the ruling APC will meet on Monday, February 26, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja ahead of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 27.

According to Daily Trust, today’s meeting would receive an interim report from the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led committee on “consultation, reconciliation and confidence - building” that was recently constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting would also ratify a comprehensive programme with dates on continuous nationwide membership registration exercise, ward congresses, local government area congresses, state congresses and national convention.

Source: Naija.ng

