El-Rufai directs prosecution of culprits in Kasuwan Magani mayhem

Kaduna – The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has directed the prosecution of persons responsible for the Monday mayhem that occurred at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru local government area of the state.

The government said the security agencies must investigate “this unfortunate incident, arrest and make available for prosecution the perpetrators.”

Samuel Aruwan, Gov. El-Rufai’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kaduna, shortly after receiving preliminary report of the mayhem.

Aruwan said government condemned the violence and regretted the wanton killing of people.

He said the government expressed sympathy to the victims and their families.

He said government has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to take inventory of damages and provide relief materials with immediate effect.

Aruwan said that security personnel had also been deployed to contain the situation, protect lives and properties as well as prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

He said that government urged all citizens and communities to reject violence and division and uphold their neighbours in peace and harmony. (NAN)

