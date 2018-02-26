Home | News | General | I will continue to defend Buhari – Abdullahi Adamu

The Senator representing Nasarawa West in the National Assembly, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said that he would always continue to defend President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

Adamu who was sacked last week as the Chairman of the Northern Senators’Forum disclosed this as a meeting of All Progressives Congress’ stakeholders in Nasarawa.

The senator was only last week removed as the chairman of the NSF over allegationsof misappropriating N70 million belonging to the forum. He was replaced with Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

Adamu who was responding to a vote of confidence passed on him by the Nasarawa State APC, assured them of his continued stand in defence of truth, his party and the Buhari administration.

The senator also promised to pursue development issues that would better the lives of Nigerians.

Earlier, APC stakeholders made up of federal and state legislators among others, expressed their confidence on the leadership qualities of Sen. Adamu.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, moved the motion for the vote of confidence which was seconded by Rep. Mohammed Ibrahim (APC-Nasarawa/Toto), at the meeting.

Abdullahi told newsmen at the end of the meeting that the confidence vote was passed on Adamu after assessing his positive contributions at the Senate in the last six years as well as his role in the development of humanity.

“We the lawmakers, both at the federal and state levels, under APC from Nasarawa West including the state party executives led by the Chairman, Mr Philip Shekwo, and critical stakeholders are here to discuss on some vital national issues that affect our party and the present administration in general.

“We are loyal and in total support of what our distinguished Sen. Abduallhi Adamu is doing in defence of truth, in defence of our party and in defence of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and we urged him to stand firm on that.

“We told him to continue to stand firm in defence of truth and we are solidly behind him and President Buhari beyond 2019,” he said.

The speaker called on the people to continue to pray and give their maximum support to Adamu and Buhari to enable them succeed in the tasks ahead of them.

He noted that Adamu, who was a two time governor of the state, had performed credibly well in office, hence the need for the people of the senatorial district to support his re-election come 2019.

The Nasarawa state number three citizen also called on APC faithful to remain united and work for the progress of the party at all levels beyond 2019.

Besides, Abdullahi called on Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliation for the overall development of the country.

After Adamu’s suspension, it was alleged by Sen. Shehu Sani that the unaccounted sum may have been taken by monkeys that invaded the senators farm house.

