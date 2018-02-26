Home | News | General | Latest technology will check deaths on Nigerian roads — FRSC
  26/02/2018
The Federal Road Safety Commission  (FRSC) says its  deployment of latest technology will help check deaths on Nigerian roads.

Boboye Oyeyemi

Mr John Mehaux, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer  for Ogun and Lagos States, said  this on Monday at  the 2018 First Quarter Performance Review Management Retreat held at Magodo, Lagos.

According to him, the commission has  procured some equipment to enable the officials perform effectively and curb crashes on the highways.

“We want to ensure that crashes are brought to the barest minimum, and we are looking at the next decade, even when crashes occur , there won’t be any death recorded.

“We use alcoholisers and breathalysers  to detect erring motorists who indulge in drunk driving.

“ Speed limit devices are there for categories of commercial and articulated vehicles to determine their level of speed on highways, all these are in place to reduce carnage on our roads,” he said.

The Zonal Commander also tasked  the officials on productivity and effective service delivery in saving lives, saying this  was the reason the commission  was created.

“ In 2018, our expectation is that our officials who go out on patrol must be productive within the eight hours spent on the road.

“ If officials go out on patrol at the same time  deaths  are recorded as a result of crashes, then what is the essence of their services?

“If anybody goes out, we want to ensure that the staff is productive.

“A very productive staff has opportunity to go for foreign training, particularly at the California Highway Patrol Academy   where corps officers are trained;  the productive ones have such privileges,” he said.

Newsmen report that the  Lagos Sector Command of the FRSC   holds quarterly retreat to review its performance in order  to improve productivity.

NAN

