Youth empowerment will create wealth for youths says Gov. Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has stated that youth empowerment through skill acquisition and entrepreneurship would help create wealth and bring development to the nation.

Speaking on during a courtesy visit by the General Overseer of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo and his team to the Governor in Asaba, Senator Okowa explained that it was time to empower the youths, change their mindset of depending on white collar jobs and make them entrepreneurs.

. Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (left) and Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, during a courtesy call on the Governor by the Senior Pastor KICC worldwide, in Government House Asaba.

He said that most states in the country have high recurrent expenditure and low capital expenditure, stressing that “today’s youths need to be empowered to create wealth for themselves and employ more people, it is time to empower our people, change their mindset to create wealth for themselves and become entrepreneurs. It will have a multiplier effect on the economy, this will turn our nation around for the better. As a nation, if we rely on the wisdom of God, we will not get things wrong”.

The Governor explained that it was only the word of God that can sooth the minds of the people, enable them re-discover themselves and know that the solution to the different challenges experienced in the country can only be solved by God, while calling on Nigerians to have sincere love for God and worship him in spirit and in truth.

Senator Okowa observed that the peace presently enjoyed in the state was as a result of God handwork stressing that ” we were quite convinced that it was God that heard our prayers as a people and restored peace back to this state, this is a trying time in this nation but we should not complain but believe that God is doing something about the challenges facing the country, I hope that as a country we will learn our lessons and do things right.”

Earlier, Pastor Ashimolowo informed the governor that he was in the state for a 2-days programmes in Asaba and Warri and commended Governor Okowa for creating an enabling environment for peace and tranquility to reign in the state.