BBNaija: Drama as Tobi puts Cee-C up for eviction

The ongoing BBNaija reality TV show is becoming more and more dramatic, as head of house, Tobi shocked everyone with his save and replace on Monday evening, who would have thought he would put up his sweetheart, Cee-C up for eviction?

Many of the viewers were shocked earlier today when Tobi saved Bambam and Rico, putting Cee-C and Lolu up for eviction.

Tobi’s decision to save Bamco (Bambam and Rico), has kindled the wrath of Cee-C who used to be Tobi’s lover and strategic partner.

On why he put up Cee-C for eviction, Tobi told Alex that Cee-C is not being real with him, adding that she has been playing games with him

Meanwhile, reacting to the shocking decision taken by her estrange lover [Tobi], Cee-c lamented there is nothing that could be seen as real in the Big Brother House.

Cee-c in a conversation with Anneka, said Tobi is not nice and described him as just being defensive. Putting up an I-don’t-care attitude she however begged her fans at home to vote her to further ensure her stay in the competition.

In another moment, Cee-c was shown in a ‘convo’ with Leo still on the Tobi-issue. Leo, who is also obviously disturbed by the Miracle/Tobi alliance was seen trying to pitch friendship with Cee-c, however Cee-c mentioned to her that the game is more of an individual rather than alliance.

” As far as I am concerned, there is no true alliance or couple in this house, I have not seen any…we are too many for people to be forming this or that..” She said.