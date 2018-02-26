Home | News | General | Just in: President Buhari speaks as APC caucus meet in Aso Rock ahead of party’s NEC meeting (video)

Ahead of the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, February 27, the party’s caucus met in the evening of Monday, February 26 with President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance.

The party had earlier released a statement saying the national caucus meeting would hold at the presidential banquet hall, Aso Villa Abuja followed by the NEC at the party’s national secretariat.

Daily Trust reports that the caucus meeting held at Aso Rock would afford the members that opportunity to receive an interim report from the Bola Tinubu-led committee on consultation, reconciliation and confidence building.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari will chair the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting coming up on Tuesday, February 27 ahead of the party´s National Convention slated for Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that governors elected on APC platform, members of party’s Board of Trustee and National Working Committee (NWC) members among others will meet.

Also, NAIJ.com reported that the Democratic Youth Congress (DYC), one of the political pressure groups in Nigeria, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court, Abuja, over his delay in declaring his intention to run for the 2019 presidential election.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that Kassim Kassim and National Executive Council (NEC) of the party named also named the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, as well as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as defendants in the suit, aside President Buhari.

