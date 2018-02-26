Home | News | General | Just in: President Buhari speaks as APC caucus meet in Aso Rock ahead of party’s NEC meeting (video)
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Nigerian Army parades two fraudsters impersonating officers (photo)

Just in: President Buhari speaks as APC caucus meet in Aso Rock ahead of party’s NEC meeting (video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 26/02/2018 14:53:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ahead of the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, February 27, the party’s caucus met in the evening of Monday, February 26 with President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance.

The party had earlier released a statement saying the national caucus meeting would hold at the presidential banquet hall, Aso Villa Abuja followed by the NEC at the party’s national secretariat.

READ ALSO: DYC take Muhammau Buhari to court for delaying the declaration of his 2019 ambition

Daily Trust reports that the caucus meeting held at Aso Rock would afford the members that opportunity to receive an interim report from the Bola Tinubu-led committee on consultation, reconciliation and confidence building.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying of