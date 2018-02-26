Home | News | General | Withdrawal of troops from Dapchi: Army replies Yobe governor

The Nigerian army has responded to allegation raised by Governor Ibrahim Gaidam that the withdrawal of troops from Dapchi caused the kidnap of 105 girls from Government Girls Science Technical College.

NAIJ.com had reported that Boko Haram terrorists abducted the girls from their school and the governor of Yobe state said the withdrawal of troops from the town was a major factor.

In a statement however released by the army on Monday, February 26, it expressed disappointment at the position taken by the governor.

The army said troops were redeployed from Dapchi after relative peace had been achieved to other places to consolidate on the fight against Boko Haram.

The army vowed to continue its focus on decimating the terrorists and urged Nigerians to continue to give support.

“The attention of Headquarters of Theatre Command, Operations LAFIYA DOLE, has been drawn to a statement credited to His Excellency, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Gaidam, Executive Governor of Yobe State, currently circulating in the media, in which he reportedly alleged that the withdrawal of the military was responsible for the recent suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ attack and abduction of female students from Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi . This allegation is not only unfortunate, but also very far from the truth

“Although this headquarters will not attempt to join in any blame game, it is very expedient to set the record straight for the benefit of posterity. In carrying out its mandate to counter terrorism and insurgency in North East Nigeria, Operation Lafiya Dole has been alive to its responsibilities vis a vis the fight against Boko Haram insurgents. Several communities and local governments that were hitherto under siege of the insurgents have been liberated and the insurgents pushed out . While troops continue to trail and decimate the remnants of the insurgents in the hinterlands, the security of the liberated communities and towns fall in the hands of the sister security agencies. The recent dislodgement and further decimation of the insurgents from their enclaves in the Sambisa and the Lake Chad Islands are testimonials to the effective operations of troops against the insurgents.

“Additionally, troops are regularly conducting long range patrols, raids and ambushes to canalise and take out fleeing insurgents. Given all these efforts, it is very astonishing and shocking that such unfortunate comment and allegation is been touted against the loyal and dedicated troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“Contrary to the comments being circulated, troops earlier deployed in Dapchi were redeployed to reinforce troops at Kanama following attacks on troops’ location at the Nigerian – Nigerien border. This was on the premise that Dapchi has been relatively calm and peaceful and the security of Dapchi town was formally handed over to the Nigeria Police Division located in the town. Troops’ redeployment was therefore done in tandem with the exigencies of operation and not as misconstrued.

“It is thus obligatory, to state that the allegation reportedly attributed to the Governor of Yobe State is misleading and misinforming. We reiterate our commitment and determination to carrying out our mandate to fight Boko Haram terrorists in the North East. We also implore members of the public to continue to support us with credible information on the whereabouts of the Boko Haram terrorists. We would also like to assure the parents, government and the good people of Yobe State and indeed members of the public that we will not rest on our oars in the search and rescue of the abducted school girls and any other persons held captive by the terrorists.”

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna central at the national assembly criticised the recent abduction of students from Government Science Technical School, Dapchi, Yobe.

The senator said the abduction has reversed some of the gains in the war against Boko Haram insurgents.

"The abductions in Dapchi brought us back to the starting point and significantly reverses some of the gains in the war against the insurgents," he said.

