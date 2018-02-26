Home | News | General | Breaking: APC state chairmen declare support for President Buhari, urge him to re-contest in 2019

- APC stets chairmen asked President Buhari to recontest in 2019

- They expressed satisfaction with his performance

- They also expressed support for Chief Bola Tinubu’s reconciliation committee

The forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) State chairmen has declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to seek re-election in 2019.

The forum in a communique released on Monday, February 26 after their meeting also said they were in support of Chief Bola Tinubu’s reconciliation committee.

Read the communique below:

READ ALSO: Why we negotiated with Boko Haram for release of abductees

“The forum after dissections and thorough appraisal of the APC-led Government hereby unanimously pass a vote of confidence on our dear President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of our great party Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other leaders of our great party for their numerous achievements despite the challenges so far experienced in our dear country. We also urge Mr. President to present himself for second tenure come 2019.

"The forum also resolved as follows:

"a. That we support His Excellency Senator Bola Tinubu-led peace and reconciliation committee and urge the committee to expedite action in reconciling members of the party. The forum also calls on all the members of our great party to give maximum support to the committee to achieve sustainable peace in the party

"b. In view of the short period between the time available for the proposed party congresses and INEC published time-table for conduct of party primaries and general elections, the forum resolved that the tenure of the present officers of the party at all levels be extended by 2 years to avert challenges in the party.

"c. in view of the reasons as adduced above, and the fact that the present constitution as amended in 2014 has not been fully tested in the short life of the party, the forum resolved that the proposed amendment of the party constitution be suspended.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

"d. The forum extends our heartfelt condolences and sympathizes with the good people of Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, Zamfara, Yobe and Bomo States for the attacks on them by the enemies of our dear country.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Nigeria Youth Organisation(NYO), Abdullahi Wali, threatened to sue the country’s political leader, Muhammadu Buhari, if he refuses to seek re-election from the citizens in 2019, according to Vanguard.

The report said Wali, made the threat in a statement on Monday, February 26, in Abuja, sying he was reacting to an earlier comment credited to Buhari during a meeting with governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wali wondered why the president would say he needed time to decide whether he would run or not. He said he would be happy to have the privilege of procuring the form for Buhari.

Smartphones giveaway. Hurry up! 1 week until winner announced on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...