Home | News | General | I will continue to defend Buhari despite my sack as NSF chairman - Senator Adamu

- Senator Abdullahi Adamu has restated his commitment to defend President Buhari's administration

- Adamu was last week sacked by his colleagues as the chairman of NSF

- Prior to his sack, he had criticised the Senate's resolve to reorder 2019 election sequence

The senator representing Nasarawa west in the national assembly, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said that he would always continue to defend President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

Vanguard reports that Adamu who was sacked last week as the chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF) disclosed this as a meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC)’s stakeholders in Nasarawa.

READ ALSO: Forget about Buhari's age, Nigerian youth are not ready to lead - Ibori

NAIJ.com gathered that the senator was only last week removed as the chairman of the NSF over allegations of misappropriating N70 million belonging to the forum.

He was replaced with Senator Aliyu Wamakko from Sokoto state.

Adamu who was responding to a vote of confidence passed on him by the Nasarawa state APC, assured them of his continued stand in defence of truth, his party and the Buhari administration.

The senator also promised to pursue development issues that would better the lives of Nigerians. Earlier, APC stakeholders made up of federal and state legislators among others, expressed their confidence on the leadership qualities of Senator Adamu.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the speaker, Nasarawa state House of assembly, moved the motion for the vote of confidence which was seconded by Mohammed Ibrahim (APC-Nasarawa/Toto), at the meeting.

Abdullahi told newsmen at the end of the meeting that the confidence vote was passed on Adamu after assessing his positive contributions at the Senate in the last six years as well as his role in the development of humanity.

“We the lawmakers, both at the federal and state levels, under APC from Nasarawa west including the state party executives led by the Chairman, Philip Shekwo, and critical stakeholders are here to discuss on some vital national issues that affect our party and the present administration in general.

“We are loyal and in total support of what our distinguished Senator Abduallhi Adamu is doing in defence of truth, in defence of our party and in defence of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and we urged him to stand firm on that.

“We told him to continue to stand firm in defence of truth and we are solidly behind him and President Buhari beyond 2019,” he said.

The speaker called on the people to continue to pray and give their maximum support to Adamu and Buhari to enable them succeed in the tasks ahead of them.

He noted that Adamu, who was a two time governor of the state, had performed credibly well in office, hence the need for the people of the senatorial district to support his re-election come 2019.

The Nasarawa state number three citizen also called on APC faithful to remain united and work for the progress of the party at all levels beyond 2019.

Besides, Abdullahi called on Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliation for the overall development of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

After Adamu’s suspension, it was alleged by Senator Shehu Sani said that the unaccounted sum may have been taken by monkeys that invaded the senators farm house.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that there are indications that the ten pro- Muhammadu Buhari senators who recently objected to the new sequence of elections adopted by the apex legislative chamber, after the amendment of the 2010 electoral act, will go on one year suspension.

Smartphones giveaway. Hurry up! 1 week until winner announced - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...