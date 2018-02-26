Home | News | General | FG’s response to abduction of Dapchi school girls by Boko Haram (2)

Is Boko Haram a ghost or spirit? Is Sambisa forest so big that Nigerian Army can’t destroy this terrorist group? How equipped is the Nigerian Army compared to Boko Haram? This government is a failure.

Mr. Ademolu Adebayo, Self Employed

Dapchi schoolgirls during the headcount on Tuesday.

Before anything, all

those who were supposed to have acted to prevent, curtail or arrest the situation but failed in their duties should be relieved of their jobs. We cannot continue to condone dereliction of duty.

Miss Eleodimuo Helen, Student

With all the myriad of

security check points, these terrorists still drove casually in a convoy of hilux vans and disappeared into thin air. Nigeria is a funny land where snakes swallow huge cash and monkeys devour naira notes. What a country indeed!

Mr. Nonly Steve, Merchant

If this is true, then

shame on this government! How would they even say they don’t know the number of girls missing, is it that the school does not have a register? I must say that some people in the military are committed to their jobs, while some are not. The girls should be found before the Boko Haram men start to dehumanize them.

Miss Adaobi Evangel, Soloist

It is such a pity. May

God please help the poor girls. This government has surely failed. Children and indeed parents of students in other government secondary schools in the North-East should be careful. This government has repeatedly failed in providing security.

Mr. Udeze Ekene, Activist

How can this happen

for days and the Inspector General of Police and the army chief are still keeping their jobs? Now, my question is, can they secure the freedom of these girls quickly? These innocent school children should not be brainwashed to become Jihadist brides and suicide bombers for Boko Haram.

Miss. Amechi Nuella, Businesswoman

