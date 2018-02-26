FG’s response to abduction of Dapchi school girls by Boko Haram (2)
- 26/02/2018 15:43:00
Is Boko Haram a ghost or spirit? Is Sambisa forest so big that Nigerian Army can’t destroy this terrorist group? How equipped is the Nigerian Army compared to Boko Haram? This government is a failure.
Mr. Ademolu Adebayo, Self Employed
Before anything, all
those who were supposed to have acted to prevent, curtail or arrest the situation but failed in their duties should be relieved of their jobs. We cannot continue to condone dereliction of duty.
Miss Eleodimuo Helen, Student
With all the myriad of
security check points, these terrorists still drove casually in a convoy of hilux vans and disappeared into thin air. Nigeria is a funny land where snakes swallow huge cash and monkeys devour naira notes. What a country indeed!
Mr. Nonly Steve, Merchant
If this is true, then
shame on this government! How would they even say they don’t know the number of girls missing, is it that the school does not have a register? I must say that some people in the military are committed to their jobs, while some are not. The girls should be found before the Boko Haram men start to dehumanize them.
Miss Adaobi Evangel, Soloist
It is such a pity. May
God please help the poor girls. This government has surely failed. Children and indeed parents of students in other government secondary schools in the North-East should be careful. This government has repeatedly failed in providing security.
Mr. Udeze Ekene, Activist
How can this happen
for days and the Inspector General of Police and the army chief are still keeping their jobs? Now, my question is, can they secure the freedom of these girls quickly? These innocent school children should not be brainwashed to become Jihadist brides and suicide bombers for Boko Haram.
Miss. Amechi Nuella, Businesswoman
