Police countered military, say it didn’t hand over Dapchi to them

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE police authorities in Yobe State has countered the claim by the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole that the security of Dapchi was under its care before last week’s abduction of school girls in the area.

Ibrahim Idris, IGP

The military, in a statement, had claimed that before the incident, “Dapchi has been relatively calm and peaceful and the security of Dapchi town was formally handed over to the Nigeria Police Division located in the town”.

However,in a counter statenent,the police said the military was being economical with the truth.

The Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, in a signed statement obtained late yesterday, insisted that the military statement was far from the truth.

The statement read thus:”The attention of the Yobe State Police Command has been drawn to Press Statement from Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole subscribing that “Dapchi has been relatively calm and peaceful and the security of Dapchi town was formally handed over to the Nigeria Police Division located in the town”.

“The statement by the Military of formal handing over of Dapchi town to the Nigeria Police Division in Dapchi is not correct and untrue, as there was no time that the military informed the Police of their withdrawal, consult or handed over their locations in Dapchi town to the Police.

“The whole of Yobe State is still under Security Emergency which the Police, the Military and other security agencies are battling to ensure lasting peace.

“Members of the public in Yobe State are implored to disregard and discountenance this claim that the Military formally handed the security of Dapchi town to the Nigeria Police as untrue, unfounded andThe Yobe State Police Command will continue to cooperate with other security agencies in ensuring safety and protection of lives and property of people of Yobe State.”

