Home | News | General | House c’ttee on banking expresses satisfaction with Arik Air

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—The Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency, Hon. Jones Chukwudi Onyereri , weekend, expressed satisfaction with the level of turn around of the fortunes of Arik Air by the present management, led by Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, the Chief Executive Officer.

Arik Air

Recall that the present management assumed office in February, 2017 after the intervention of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria , AMCON, in the airline, which prevented its imminent collapse.

Speaking with journalists when he led members of the committee on a surprise visit to Arik and after a guided tour of the airline in Lagos, Hon Onyereri said that from what the team saw on ground, Nigerians stood reassured of the safety of Arik and its survival.

Hon Onyeriri, who spoke glowingly about Arik especially its aircraft spare parts store, said he was satisfied with the fact that the airline had enough spare parts to carry on with seamless operations, which he stated was reassuring to the flying public.

He said: “To the extent of safety, the amount of spare parts in their (Arik) store is huge, we are completely impressed. They have brand new tyres, spare engines and that is comforting enough.”

Reacting to the chances of Arik Air being named the national carrier, the chairman said it was beyond scope of the committee for now, noting that there were so many things to be considered before such a development could happen.

It will be recalled that the committee earlier in February promised Nigerians that they will soon pay a visit to Arik and Aero airlines for what they described as on the spot assessment of recent positive developments at the two airlines since they were taken over by AMCON when he said, “We owe it a duty to Nigerians to visit some of the critical institutions AMCON was mandated to take over in the interest of the nation.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...