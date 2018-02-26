Home | News | General | Tricycle riders ground Jos over sundry charges

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Passengers in Jos/Bukuru metropolis, yesterday, got stranded as tricycle riders, popularly called Keke NAPEP, abandoned their trade to protest what they described as unlawful exploitation by Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIO, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and the Police.

The riders, who converged on various locations in the city, including State House of Assembly, State Secretariat, Angwan Rukuba Junction, Dogon Karfe, Tudun Wada, Bauchi Road and Old Airport, Gangere Junction, among others, blocked roads and prevented the few who conveyed passengers from operating, thereby forcing the stranded passengers to trek several kilometres to their destinations.

According to the Acting Chairman, Union Bank Unit of the tricycle riders, Monday Francis, and a tricycle operator, operating tricycle in the state is frustrating due to incessant clamp down on operators.

However, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Gabriel Mafulul, who addressed some of the protesters, urged them to be calm as “government has suspended the policy and will engage in further consultation.”

