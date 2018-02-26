Home | News | General | ‘Intellectualism, not weapons, ‘ll save Nigeria’
'Intellectualism, not weapons, 'll save Nigeria'



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 26/02/2018 14:38:00
By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete, KWASU, Professor AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, and the Director of the Institute of Advanced Military Studies in the institution, Dr. Ademola Araoye, have blamed the protracted problems of insurgency and other security challenges in the country on neglect of military intellectualism.

Na’Allah and Araoye made the observation during the launch of KWASU Institute of Advanced Military Studies, IAMS, in Malete, Kwara State.

The university dons  said crime can be eliminated in the society through intellectualism and not by sheer force or through more guns and other war weapons.

They noted that the current security tensions in Nigeria were not unique to the country, but that “what we need to do is to manage tensions constructively.”

