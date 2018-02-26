Home | News | General | Olamide out with ‘Science Student’ video

Street rapper, Olamide has finally stepped out with the musical video of his controversial track “Science Student”.

Olamide

In this visual, the rapper walks through a building filled with drug addicts abusing drugs in different ways unimaginable. The father of one later comes out of the building dancing with a group of people dressed in an African style and at the end the song comes to a finish with “Say No To Drugs”.

Kaffy is behind the creative direction of the clips while the video was shot and directed by Unlimited L.A. Check it out.

