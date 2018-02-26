Olamide out with ‘Science Student’ video
- 26/02/2018 14:10:00
- 5
- 0
Street rapper, Olamide has finally stepped out with the musical video of his controversial track “Science Student”.
In this visual, the rapper walks through a building filled with drug addicts abusing drugs in different ways unimaginable. The father of one later comes out of the building dancing with a group of people dressed in an African style and at the end the song comes to a finish with “Say No To Drugs”.
Kaffy is behind the creative direction of the clips while the video was shot and directed by Unlimited L.A. Check it out.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles