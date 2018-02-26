Home | News | General | Breaking: Saraki absent at APC caucus meeting

…Buhari, Tinubu, Oyegun, Ortom in attendance

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – National Caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is ongoing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with President Muhammadu Buhari , national Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party’s national Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in attendance.

Bukola Saraki

But the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki is conspicuously absent at the meeting attended by the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and members of the National Assembly.

Also present at the meeting is the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom who had recently vowed not to attend any political gathering pending the resolution of the farmers/herdsmen clashes.

Ministers, Governors and APC stalwarts from the 36 States of the federation are also in the meeting which is the first for the year and the fourth caucus meeting of the party.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...