Breaking: Saraki absent at APC caucus meeting
- 26/02/2018 14:09:00
…Buhari, Tinubu, Oyegun, Ortom in attendance
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – National Caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is ongoing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with President Muhammadu Buhari , national Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party’s national Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in attendance.
But the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki is conspicuously absent at the meeting attended by the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and members of the National Assembly.
Also present at the meeting is the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom who had recently vowed not to attend any political gathering pending the resolution of the farmers/herdsmen clashes.
Ministers, Governors and APC stalwarts from the 36 States of the federation are also in the meeting which is the first for the year and the fourth caucus meeting of the party.
